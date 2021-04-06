One of these chips tastes like a nacho. One will blast your a** to kingdom come.

Screenshot : Doritos UK ( Fair Use

Do you like to live dangerously? Do you like to zip yourself into some kind of leather garment and rip wheelies on your hog? Do you enjoy the idea of bungee jumping into a crevasse filled with pointy things? Well, then, I’ve got a chip for you. Doritos Roulette will return to Walmart stores across the country starting April 12, Brand Eating reports.

What is Doritos Roulette, and why is it so dangerous? The bag features a mix of two identical tortilla chip varieties—but some of the chips are regular ol’ Doritos Nacho Cheese chips, while roughly one in six chips are a “fiery hot” version that measures 78,000 units on the Scoville scale, or 10 times hotter than the average jalapeño. Every chip looks exactly the same, so there’s no way to know which chip you’re about to eat. Oh, the adrenaline!

Doritos Roulette has been around since 2014; in fact, when the promotion debuted, Doritos Canada invited fans to photograph themselves eating the hot chips and post their #burnselfies, which resulted in some of my personal favorite content. The chip also has a controversial legacy. Our friends at sister site Kotaku were not pleased with the chips, writing: “Doritos Roulette is presented as a fun thing, sort of a game you can play with your friends, in the same vein as buying a bunch of jelly doughnuts and filling them with pickle relish.” The chips were even banned at a UK school after they allegedly caused an asthmatic student to stop breathing after she “complained of a severe burning in her throat” and “chugged four mugs of milk,” The Independent reported. If you’d like to get in on the action, more power to you—the chips will be available in nine-ounce bags for around $3.