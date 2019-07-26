Photo: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

Because Costco shopping trips generally aren’t as frequent as other grocery store visits—unless you’re feeding an entire Little League team on the regular—it’s easy to forget where you’ve stashed that red-and-white Costco membership card. But fear not, George Costanzas of the world, because Costco has unveiled a solution and it marks the first time in the history of commerce that downloading a brand app is a really good idea.

An announcement on Costco’s website says the store’s new app will allow members to upload their membership card to the app, meaning shoppers can just flash their phones instead of digging in the glove compartment, upending the key bowl, or rifling through your wallet to find that plastic card. According to the website, it will work both upon entry to the store and at checkout.

Solid use of technology, Costco.