Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

Because I don’t watch Game Of Thrones nor have I seen Avengers: Endgame, I’ve lately been living in an alternate universe from family, friends, and the rest of the world. That’s fine. I am immune to spoilers and leaks because I don’t know what any of it means. It’s blissful.

But such was not the case for a Domino’s employee in Friendswood, Texas, whose colleague revealed one of Avengers: Endgame’s major plot points, which occurs toward the end of the movie. Per NBC News, the employee then punched his coworker in the chest and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

The Friendswood Police Department shared the incident in a blotter-style post on its Facebook page. One of the responding officers, Lisa Price, told NBC News that reviewing her department’s report on the incident also spoiled the plot for her, but she says she still plans to see Endgame in theaters. Look, no spoilers here, folks.