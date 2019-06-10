Photo: Kevork Djansezian (iStock), Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

This poor pizza delivery driver was just trying to do his job. An unnamed Domino’s employee was reportedly stopped by armed guards at Buckingham Palace and caused a bit of a security kerfuffle as he attempted to deliver four large cheeseburger pizzas for “Elizabeth.”

The Mirror reports the police stopped the man as he attempted to pass through the palace’s security gates. One guard called his security colleagues inside the palace to ask the Queen whether she had, in fact, placed an order for four large Domino’s cheeseburger pizzas. She had not.

“We didn’t quite make it past the gate, but the four large cheeseburger pizzas seemed to go down pretty well with the police officers on duty. Next time, Your Majesty,” the Domino’s store manager told The Sun.

The order was apparently a prank; the caller had promised to pay the £46 bill ($58 USD) in cash upon delivery. The driver reportedly looked confused and drove off. While some of us may be rolling our eyes at this driver’s gullability—really dude, Queen Elizabeth just ordered four pizzas, cash on delivery?—maybe he is just a trusting, dedicated employee.

I mean, can you imagine the headlines had the driver behaved differently? “Domino’s driver refuses to deliver Queen’s cheeseburger pizzas.”