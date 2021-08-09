Pizza giant Domino’s is taking a snipe at third-party delivery apps, and it’s by way of a promo involving one of our favorite subjects: free food. Sounds like a pizza party to me. This info came to us in a press release that called the giveaway “Surprise Frees,” poking fun of the fact that many delivery services tack on sneaky surprise fees while you’re completing your order.

It works like this: Customers that order Domino’s delivery online are eligible to get a surprise item tacked onto their order at no cost. It happens to a random selection of orders, and the free item varies with each order; it might be a hand-tossed pizza, thin-crust pizza, pan pizza, stuffed cheesy bread, boneless chicken, or Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes. If chance falls in your favor, Domino’s will let you know you got a freebie by displaying the info through the order confirmation page and a confirmation email. Plus the restaurant will slap a “Surprise Frees” sticker on the item’s box so you can share your haul on social media, using the hashtag #FreesNotFees.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” said Russell Weiner, CEO and President of Domino’s U.S., in the press release. Shots fired, I guess, in a mega-corporate sort of way.

The promotion has a long lifespan, too: the random food giveaway goes all the way through November 21. CNN says that there’s a 7% chance of every order winning, which aren’t great odds, but hey, free food is free food, and it’s still better than playing the lottery. Let’s hope that the industry’s staffing shortages don’t cause any issues with your delivery order. And if you don’t feel like scoring boneless wings on the side, then I’d suggest sticking to ordering from your favorite mom and pop shops right now, especially if they do their own delivery rather than outsourcing to a third party.