We got dip news, people. Today, Domino’s announced a brand new set of menu items: oven-baked dips. They’re the newest side from the pizza chain, meant to be paired with Domino’s Bread Twists—although they don’t necessarily have to be paired with the bread twists. You can do whatever you want with these dips. Eat the dips with a spoon. Eat the dips with your hands. We’re all adults here.

There are three flavors, which should all be relatively solid crowd-pleasers:

Cheesy Marinara: This one’s got layers of marinara sauce baked with melted cheeses, and it comes with your choice of Parmesan or garlic bread twists.

Five Cheese: All cheese, baby. All cheese. This version has a combo of cheddar, Parmesan, asiago, American, and pizza cheese baked together. This is also served with your choice of Parmesan or garlic bread twists.

Baked Apple: This sweet baked apple dip has a touch of cinnamon, and comes with Domino's Cinnamon Bread Twists for dessert. Again, you're under no obligation to eat the dip with the bread twists. Spoons at the ready.

These dips seem like such a reasonable item to have on a pizza menu that we wondered if Domino’s had ever done this before. So we asked, and a representative told us, “This is indeed the first time Domino’s in the U.S. has offered any kind of oven-baked dip.” So there you have it. You’re witnessing history. Dip history, no less.



Personally, I wonder if the dip flavors will change with the season. Perhaps by Thanksgiving there’ll be a pumpkin pie dip. If we’re lucky, by the time the Super Bowl rolls around, Domino’s will have launched a shredded buffalo chicken dip. With dips, the possibilities are endless. Domino’s if you’re listening, I vote for a spinach Alfredo dip down the line. Give the people what they want.