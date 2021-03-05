Photo : Anadolu Agency / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Everyone on the Takeout staff has at least one furry four-legged friend, whether it’s a meow monster or a barky boy, and we love our pets very much. We know you love yours too. Which is why you may want to look into your pantry to see whether or not a new dog food recall affects you and your Good Dog.

Bravo Packing in Carneys Point, New Jersey, has issued a recall of its ground beef and Performance Dog pet food, due to concerns that these items may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria. A routine FDA inspection found that samples from both products tested positive for both bacteria.

Symptoms in dogs include lethargy, bloody stools, diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. They can also have decreased appetite or abdominal pain. But they can also be symptom-free. As one pet owner to another, if your pet is showing any differences in behavior, it’s always a good idea to get them checked out in order to catch something before it gets worse. I’ve been there.

Advertisement

Humans can also develop symptoms if they’ve handled the pet food without washing their hands or surfaces. Obviously, everyone should take special care, but young children, older people, and pregnant women are at risk of a serious salmonella infection. The symptoms involve abdominal cramping, diarrhea (also possibly bloody), nausea, vomiting, and fever.

If those items are what you feed your pets, throw them away. If you have any questions, call Bravo Packing at 856-299-1044. Both the ground beef and Performance Dog products come in two-pound and five-pound sleeves and were available on store shelves or via shipping.