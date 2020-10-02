Food is delicious.
Should you use raw steak to treat a black eye?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

It’s the ultimate retro remedy: If you get a black eye, grab a steak from the refrigerator and lay it across the injury to soothe the eye and reduce swelling. Makes sense, right?

On second thought, you might want to slide the meat drawer shut until you watch the video above. We spoke with experts about whether this homegrown treatment is any good for dealing with a black eye, and they have a lot of thoughts. For the full investigation, head here.

