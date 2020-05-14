Does it matter which type of salt I use in recipes?

Welcome to Burning Questions, our latest video series and your essential resource for all culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Nearly every recipe in your favorite cookbook is bound to include at least a pinch of salt. And with all the different types available at the grocery store, you might be wondering which kind of salt you’re supposed to be using in which recipes. After all, it isn’t often specified with in a recipe’s ingredients list—or the recipe might call for a particular type of salt that you don’t have on hand. Is it all the same? Does one type of salt vary that much in flavor or function from another? Watch the video above to find out.

For even more information , read our full investigation here.