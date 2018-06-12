Food is delicious.
Hot Links

If you haven’t heard of Dodo Pizza, you will

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:pizza
18
Save
Photo: Dmitry_Chulov (iStock), ribeirorocha (iStock)
Hot LinksHot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
PrevNextView All

Bloomberg published a profile over the weekend of Fyodor Ovchinnikov, founder of Dodo Pizza. If you haven’t heard of Dodo Pizza yet, you will very soon: It’s the world’s fastest-growing pizza chain. In the past eight years, Ovchinnikov has opened 457 locations in Russia and 69 more in 12 other countries, including China and Nigeria, as well as three locations in the United States (Memphis and Oxford, Mississippi). In Russia, it’s more popular than Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s. Dodo has figured out how to deliver hot pizza in the Arctic (“where,” the article points out, “blocks of cheese arrive on nuclear icebreakers”). It refuses to use third-party delivery apps. Back in 2014, it delivered the first pizza by drone (in the far northern Russian city of Syktyvkar) though Ovchinnikov admits now that was mostly a publicity stunt.

One of the reasons for Bloomberg’s interest in Dodo, besides its rapid growth and impending world domination, is its business model: It keeps its proprietary software in the cloud so anyone, anywhere, at any time can view information about cash flow, inventory, and service times. Customers can also watch their pizzas being made in the kitchen. (Is this more exciting than the Domino’s Pizza Tracker?) For a businessperson, this is presumably more interesting than pedestrian details about how Dodo Pizza tastes. If anyone in Memphis or Oxford has tried it, please let us know.

Advertisement

Share This Story

pizza pizza

If I can make the best pizza dough of my life, you can too
What is fermented pizza dough, and does it taste better?
A pizzaiolo explains his 4 rules of pizza toppings
Everything I learned about making pizzas I put into this Pizza Primavera
The Takeout's fantasy food draft: Best pizza toppings
How to quickly DIY a pizza with whatever's in your kitchen

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts