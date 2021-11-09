Who the hell does this? Since when were people buttering up Pop-Tarts? Was that a trend I completely missed? For as long as I can remember you either toasted your Pop-Tart or ate it straight out of the packaging. There were no other steps. Apparently, though, there’s this whole subculture of people who have been buttering up their tarts, to the extent that Pop-Tarts has collaborated with a butter company to create the perfect butters for pairing with your morning toaster pastry.

The press release explains that Banner Butter, an Atlanta-based small-batch butter maker, has teamed up with Pop-Tarts to create a kit full of butter blends that pair with three fan-favorite Pop-Tart flavors: Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Chocolate Fudge. The six “slow-cultured Banner Butter varieties” will include:

Honey Habanero

Sea Salt

Strawberry

Chocolate

Cinnamon, Cardamom and Ginger

Balsamic Fig and Caramelized Onion

The butter flavors themselves sound fantastic, but I’m still stuck on the fact some people spread butter on Pop-Tarts flavors like Frosted Chocolate Fudge. Doesn’t that one kind of have almost too much flavor already? This collaboration was born out of a legitimate desire for butter and Pop-Tarts to come together. The press release notes that it analyzed 6,946 social media posts that mentioned Pop-Tarts and butter from January to September of this year alone. Were any of you in on this conversation?

For butter topped Pop-Tarts novices like me, the limited-edition Pop-Tarts® x Butter Kits will also include a Pop-Tarts x Butter 101 Guide filled with flavor descriptions, pairing ideas and tips for optimal butter spreading techniques.

The kits will be available on the Banner Butter website starting November 16 and selling for $25 each. Anyone who misses out on a kit is also encouraged to try creating their own pairing at home. I just don’t think Pop-Tarts need butter; Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon is great all on its own, but that’s just me.

Where do you stand on this buttery debate?