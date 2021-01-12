Disney World has lobster-topped fries and they look awesome

Photo : Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Part of the fun of writing about food is discovering all the shit I won’t be able to eat but can still admire in pictures. While I’ve never been to Disney World, I’ve heard plenty about the legendary Dole Whip, and now I’ve discovered something I can imagine eating while plowing one of those bad boys down like there’s no tomorrow.

This magical concoction is called a lobster poutine, served with lobster bisque cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, and citrus cream. It can be found at the Refreshment Port for the EPCOT Festival of the Arts. Is it technically a poutine? Probably not, but I don’t think it really matters at the Happiest Place on Earth. It’s more like a pile of french fries with a bunch of good shit on top. It rings up at an affordable $10.50, and God I wish traveling was okay right now because I’m going out of my goddamn mind. But stop spreading this virus, people. Don’t kill Goofy.

We’ve discovered this, thanks to Delish, and now I know of the existence of this Disney Food Blog Instagram account. While Disney World has never been on the top of my list of places to visit, I’m sure it’s worth it for the people watching alone, along with the hypercolored scenery, food, and all things shaped like Mickey Mouse. One of my former coworkers went to visit some years back, and confessed that when he met Mickey Mouse for the first time, he was tripping on acid. How he was able to do this without losing his mind, I’m not sure, but color me impressed.