Disney restaurants reopen, but don’t say they didn’t warn you

Photo : HECTOR RETAMAL ( Getty Images )

I can certainly appreciate the magic of Disney World. What I appreciate more, though, are the Facebook groups devoted to it, because “Disney People” are a fascinating bunch, and ever since their Vatican shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, they’ve spent a solid two months freaking out. I have seen people talking about getting cheap flights to Orlando just so they can stand outside the park and “feel its magic.” A man was recently arrested for breaching Disney’s sacred perimeter so he could spend quarantine camping on its grounds (he has since been permanently banned from all Disney properties). The magic of Disney seems to keep these people alive. Luckily for them, Disney Springs, Disney World’s dining and entertainment resort, began its phased reopening today, allowing third-party shops and restaurants adjacent to the park to open their doors to the public. (Bars and entertainment venues will remain closed for now, as will the actual park and all of its rides.)

Advertisement

It’s always been practically impossible to avoid others in a theme park that welcomes 53,000 people a day. Despite “enhanced health and safety measures,” there’s simply no airtight way to prevent people infected with COVID-19 from entering the resort. And so, anyone who enters Disney properties will now have to sign a waiver acknowledging the risks of a day spent at The Happiest Place on Earth. Per CNN, the waiver reads in part, “By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure.” Would you take these risks to eat at Chicken Guy!?