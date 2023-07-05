Food is delicious.

Grocery

Discover the Most Popular Desserts in Every US State

We scoured social media to find America's most talked about delectable treats. How many have you tried?

The Takeout Bot
Cheesecake sits for sale in the Bakery display counter of Junior’s restaurant, a staple of Brooklyn dining since the 1950s, on February 21, 2014 in the Downtown Brooklyn neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Photo: Andrew Burton (Getty Images)

Alabama — Lane Cake: This layer cake is filled with a rich mixture of raisins, pecans, coconut, and bourbon.

Alaska — Baked Alaska: A dome of ice cream encased in meringue is quickly baked to create a warm, toasted exterior while maintaining a frozen core.

Arizona — Sopaipillas: With roots in Mexican and Native American culinary traditions, these deep-fried pastries are served hot and dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon.

Arkansas - Possum Pie: It’s made with a chocolate cookie crust, layers of cream cheese, whipped cream, and chocolate pudding, all topped with a sprinkling of pecans.

California - Avocado Chocolate Mousse: This creamy vegan treat combines ripe avocados with cocoa powder and sweeteners.

Colorado - Palisade Peach Cobbler: Made with sweet, juicy peaches and a buttery, golden crust, this dessert epitomizes the state’s agricultural heritage.

Connecticut - Snickerdoodles: The popular cookie has a cinnamon-sugar coating and soft, chewy texture.

Delaware - Peach Pie: This classic pie bursts with peaches encased in a flaky crust.

Florida - Key Lime Pie: Made with a buttery graham cracker crust and a filling of key lime juice, this signature tropical dessert is sweetened with condensed milk.

Georgia - Peach Cobbler: The Georgia classic features juicy peaches nestled beneath a buttery, cinnamon-infused crust.

Hawaii - Haupia: This traditional Hawaiian coconut pudding is made with coconut milk, sugar, and cornstarch.

Idaho - Potato Candy: This regional sweet treat is made from mashed potatoes, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and a filling of peanut butter or other ingredients.

Illinois - Deep-Dish Pizza: While not traditionally considered a dessert, it’s an anytime, anywhere indulgence thanks to its signature thick, buttery crust.

Indiana - Sugar Cream Pie: Also known as Hoosier Pie, it’s creamy filling is made from sugar, cream, and a hint of vanilla.

Iowa - Puppy Chow: Also known as Muddy Buddies, this sweet snack is made with Chex cereal coated in a mixture of chocolate, peanut butter, butter, and powdered sugar.

Kansas - Sour Cream and Raisin Pie: Picture a creamy filling of sour cream, raisins, eggs, sugar, and warm spices, all nestled in a flaky crust.

Kentucky - Bourbon Balls: These bite-sized confections feature a mixture of crushed cookies, chopped nuts, powdered sugar, and, of course, bourbon.

Louisiana - Beignet: The iconic deep-fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar is synonymous with the state’s vibrant French and Creole culinary roots.

Maine - Blueberry Pie: Made with sweet, juicy blueberries and a flaky crust, this classic pie showcases the natural beauty and flavors of Maine’s wild blueberries.

Maryland - Smith Island Cake: Cherished for its unique tiered construction, it consists of thin, individually baked cake layers stacked with sweet frosting.

Massachusetts - Boston Cream Pie: This delectable dessert consists of two layers of sponge cake filled with creamy vanilla custard and topped with a rich chocolate glaze.

Michigan - Cherry Pie: A local favorite thanks to its flaky crust and sweet-tart filling.

Minnesota - Tater Tot Hotdish: While not a traditional dessert, this comfort food casserole, typically made with ground beef, vegetables, cream soup, and topped with a layer of crispy tater tots, is nonetheless a cozy favorite.

Mississippi - Mississippi Mud Pie: This rich, creamy dessert is known for its indulgent layers of chocolate pudding, whipped cream, and cookie crumb crust.

Missouri - Gooey Butter Cake: An easy, all-occasion staple thanks to it chewy, buttery base and sweet, gooey filling.

Montana - Huckleberry Pie: This pie features a sweet-tart filling made from handpicked huckleberries and a flaky crust.

Nebraska - Runza: While not a traditional dessert, it’s a popular yeast dough pocket typically filled with seasoned ground beef, onions, and cabbage.

Nevada - Basque Cake: This simple yet delightful cake features a dense, almond-flavored batter that is moist and subtly sweet, a nod to the region’s Basque immigrant community.

New Hampshire - Whoopie Pie: These sandwich-like treats consist of two soft, cake-like cookies with a sweet filling, typically made with marshmallow fluff.

New Jersey - Saltwater Taffy: This chewy and colorful confection has been a beloved treat in beach towns like Atlantic City for generations.

New Mexico - Sopaipillas: Tracing their roots back to the state’s rich Hispanic heritage, these deep-fried pastries are known for their puffy, pillow-like texture and are often served with a drizzle of honey or powdered sugar.

New York - Cheesecake: The state’s undisputed dessert of choice thanks to its dense, creamy texture, graham cracker crust and syrupy fruit topping.

North Carolina - Sweet Potato Pie: Made with creamy, spiced sweet potato filling and a flaky crust, this pie has a rich and comforting flavor that resonates with locals.

North Dakota - Knoephla: While not traditionally considered a dessert, Knoephla is a hearty dumpling soup often made with potatoes, flour, and cream. In some variations, Knoephla can be sweetened with sugar, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey, turning it into a warm and comforting dessert.

Ohio - Buckeye Candy: These sweet and salty bite-sized confections are made by dipping peanut butter balls into melted chocolate, leaving a small portion of the peanut butter visible.

Oklahoma - Fried Pies: These handheld treats consist of a sweet fruit filling, such as apple, cherry, or peach, enclosed in a flaky pastry crust and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Oregon - Marionberry Pie: OThis delectable pie features a sweet-tart filling made with juicy marionberries and a buttery crust.

Pennsylvania - Whoopie Pie: These sandwich-like treats consist of two soft, cake-like cookies with a sweet filling, often made with marshmallow fluff.

Rhode Island - Frozen Lemonade:This refreshing summertime staple is made by blending fresh lemon juice, sugar, and ice until smooth and slushy.

South Carolina - Coconut Cake: Made with layers of tender cake, fluffy frosting, and plenty of shredded coconut, this dessert offers a tropical twist and captures the essence of the state’s coastal beauty.

South Dakota - Kuchen: This traditional German pastry consists of a sweet yeasted dough base topped with various fillings like fruit, custard, or streusel.

Tennessee - Banana Pudding: This comforting dessert features layers of sliced bananas, vanilla pudding, and vanilla wafers, all topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream.

Texas - Pecan Pie: With its buttery, flaky crust and a gooey filling made with pecans, eggs, and brown sugar, this pie represents Southern comfort and Texas pride.

Utah - Jell-O Salad: While not a traditional dessert, this colorful dish typically combines gelatin, fruit, and sometimes even marshmallows or whipped cream.

Vermont - Maple Creemee: This soft-serve ice cream made with pure maple syrup is a popular summertime treat that pays homage to Vermont’s renowned maple syrup industry.

Virginia - Peanut Pie: This pie features a sweet and nutty filling made with roasted peanuts, sugar, and eggs, baked to perfection in a flaky crust.

Washington - Marionberry Cobbler: This delectable dessert features a juicy marionberry filling topped with a golden biscuit-like crust, creating a perfect balance of tartness and sweetness.

West Virginia - Pepperoni Roll: While not a traditional dessert, the Pepperoni Roll is often consumed as a handheld snack or a quick meal. It features soft yeast bread filled with pepperoni, creating a savory and satisfying snack.

Wisconsin - Kringle: The Danish-inspired Kringle is a flaky, oval-shaped pastry often filled with various sweet fillings such as fruit, nuts, or cream cheese.

Wyoming - Cowboy Cookies: These oversized cookies are typically made with oats, chocolate chips, nuts, and coconut, providing a satisfying combination of textures and flavors.