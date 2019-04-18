Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
A Tyrannosaurus rex might clap over dino-shaped potstickers, except its arms are too short. So I’ll provide the applause for Reddit user PeaceLoveSmithWesson, who posted a photo and recipe for dinosaur-shaped potstickers.
It seems that you could do this with any posticker recipe, really; the trick is just in how you seal the edges. I imagine these would be a hit with kids. Actually, I’m an adult and still think these are great, even more impressive than the swan cookies I was enamored with earlier this week.