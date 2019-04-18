Photo: SaladinoSA (iStock)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

A Tyrannosaurus rex might clap over dino-shaped potstickers, except its arms are too short. So I’ll provide the applause for Reddit user PeaceLoveSmithWesson, who posted a photo and recipe for dinosaur-shaped potstickers.

It seems that you could do this with any posticker recipe, really; the trick is just in how you seal the edges. I imagine these would be a hit with kids. Actually, I’m an adult and still think these are great, even more impressive than the swan cookies I was enamored with earlier this week.