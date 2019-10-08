Photo: VeselovaElena (iStock)

Last night I realized I had nothing to eat for dinner and decided to stop at the grocery store on my way home from work. Unfortunately, I could think of nothing I wanted to eat but this ginger cashew chicken curry. It’s great. But it has been my dinner standby for the past year or so and I feel like I’m getting into a rut.



I have to admit, I’m also in a breakfast rut, but eating yogurt is Healthy and Good For You, and making my own makes me feel superior, so I’m not going to give it up.

Okay, and I’m in a lunch rut, too. I eat curry leftovers and frozen butter chicken from Trader Joe’s that I keep stacked up in the office fridge.

Oh, dear Lord, I am a food writer who doesn’t know what to eat. I am a fraud! Please help me out here with some suggestions that are quick and easy and comparatively healthy. Or tell me that ruts aren’t bad and that if my body is craving curry, it should have curry because it’s good for me. I also wouldn’t say no to someone making me a home-cooked meal every now and again. It’s such a gift, and I didn’t appreciate it when I was growing up and had my mom to do it for me.