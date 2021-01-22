Crafty Canadians can design their very own Heinz ketchup bottle

Photo : Kraft Heinz Canada ( Fair Use

Drawing stuff from memory is always a little disappointing. You might start off pretty confident, but somewhere along the way the detailed image in your brain turns into something barely recognizable. Like a bicycle without a seat, or an alligator without a tail. But I guess some things are so deeply ingrained that anyone can draw them from memory—like a Heinz ketchup label. Now, Heinz is asking Canadian customers to draw the label from memory for the chance to see your design on a real-life personalized bottle.

The promotion is actually based on an experiment during which participants across five continents were asked to “draw ketchup.” That’s it—they received no other instructions, and no indication that the order was coming from Heinz. Still, most drew a bright red bottle with “Heinz” on the label. Some participants even recalled details like the number 57 on the neck of a glass bottle. According to a press release, the experiment indicates that when most people think ketchup, they think Heinz.

“We wanted to uncover that instinctual and intuitive association consumers have between ketchup and Heinz,” says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director of Brand Building & Innovation at Kraft Heinz Canada, in a press release. “When we anonymously asked consumers to simply draw ketchup, we learned that when people think ketchup, they think and visualize Heinz—everything from our deep red color and distinctive name to the keystone label and, of course, our iconic glass bottle.”

Advertisement