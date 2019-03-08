Photo: gorodenkoff (iStock)

Mine involves breakfast cereal and cream



If you’ve had a long day, and a worse week, there’s probably a food you automatically gravitate toward. When I was in the midst of a big breakup, I joked that I was sporting a “body by Ben & Jerry’s,” as my nightly dinner consisted of the pint of my choosing. Nowadays, any ice cream in the house would be immediately destroyed by locust children, but I love some nostalgia-inducing breakfast cereal, made extra-indulgent with cream, not milk.

So I spied with interest this Twitter thread today as @See_Em_Play asked for everyone’s favorite “depression meals.” I didn’t spot any breakfast cereal, but lots of doughnuts, saltines, and potatoes. It’s a very interesting thread to look through, but if I had to just pick a common category, I think everyone mostly turns to carbs after a bad day. Rightly so. And, speaking of carbs… [Gwen Ihnat]

Another use for leftover sourdough starter

Photo: Kate Bernot

As a novice sourdough bread baker, I’m often staring at piles of excess sourdough starter. The starter needs to be fed regularly, but portions of it must be discarded in the process. I hate wasting what I know could be food, so I’m glad to have found a way to repurpose that excess: buckwheat pancakes. I used a recipe I found online, but if you don’t have sourdough starter, the recipe on the back of the Bob’s Red Mill buckwheat doesn’t require it. [Kate Bernot]

