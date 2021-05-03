Photo : Del Taco

Do you miss the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell? Judging by the emails I get from readers, I think a lot of you are still mourning the loss, deeply. Well, I now can inform you that Del Taco’s got its own version now, called a Crunchtada. It’s not 100% the same—it’s more of a tostada than the Mexican Pizza was (if you remember, that was a double decker concoction that was pre-sliced for you)—but might hit the same notes for you.

There are three versions of the Crunchtada available, per a press release, starting at the low, low price of $1: the original, which is a flat corn shell topped with beans, salsa, lettuce, and grated cheddar; the Queso Beef Crunchtada with seasoned beef, queso blanco, grated cheddar, and diced tomatoes; and the Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada, with beans, grilled chicken, ranch, lettuce, grated cheddar, diced tomatoes, and guacamole.

Their ad campaign features a phone number you can call if you feel “ghosted” by Taco Bell (not sure I’ve ever felt ghosted by food before), 1-877-3-Ghosted. I, your intrepid reporter, Dennis Lee, actually called the number. A generic hold message played, and a live person actually picked up. I was assuming I’d get a canned pre-recorded response, but the woman on the other end read a script, and informed me that if you download the Del Taco app and use the coupon code “Hotline,” you’ll get a buy-one-get-one free coupon added to your cart. We then proceeded to have a nice conversation, shared some friendly laughs, and I feel like I’ve completed my journalistic endeavors for the day.