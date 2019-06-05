Screenshot: Josh Ballico (YouTube)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

“In The Air Tonight” was playing on one of my car radio’s station presets yesterday—yes, I still listen to regular-ass radio on short drives, don’t @ me—and it jogged my memory of that viral video from last year in which… just watch it. It’s 20 seconds of your time.



I remember laughing myself silly over this video whenever it first came out—wait, only a year ago?—and was so pleased to see it holds up. It made me consider the weird aging process of viral internet videos, which led me down a rabbit hole of old viral videos, which is the entire reason the internet exists, right?

Take this weird nugget of information I found in my digging: The “Charlie Bit My Finger” video still racks up about 20,000 views on YouTube every day. Wild, right? P.S.: Charlie is a teenager now. Time is a flat circle and nothing online ever dies.