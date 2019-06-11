Morning food-news browsing is a daily grab bag. You might find stories of delicious-sounding pizza, or recipes for intriguing salads, or articles about a decomposing body leaking bodily fluids through the roof of a Connecticut restaurant. You never can tell!
The headline on this Hartford, Connecticut-area WFSB story is innocuous enough: “Man’s death closes Thai restaurant in Windsor.” Sad, to be sure, but not immediately disgusting.
And then.
“The discovery of a body in an upstairs apartment forced the closure of a Thai food restaurant below in Windsor. According to police, a reddish brown liquid was reportedly dripping through the ceiling into the Siam Corner Thai Kitchen & Pho restaurant.”
When police showed up, a restaurant worker told them “a foul odor and an odd fluid” was leaking from the ceiling.
Police entered the upstairs apartment through a window and found a man dead in his bed. They believe the body had been decomposing for several days.
We’re so sorry.