Last Sunday, David Chang recently did what no other celebrity has been able to do: He won the million dollar jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? And he did it all for charity. All $1,000,000 is going to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a non-profit organization that’s focused on worker relief in the food and beverage industry.

Food & Wine has the recap. Some of the questions thrown his way, of course, involved food. One question asked him to identify the “clean plate club” and another asked which American restaurant chain is the most popular in Japan at Christmastime (KFC). Chang used to live in Tokyo, so that one must have been a softball. Good thing the KFC question was for a big one: $250,000.

But really, I know you’re all wondering what his final question was, because it’s the one that makes your heart beat faster and your palms sweat. Plus it’s the question that makes everyone shout at the television the most.

Here’s the question: Although he and his wife never touched a light switch for fear of being shocked, who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?

The choices were Ulysses S. Grant, Benjamin Harrison, Chester A. Arthur, and Andrew Johnson. I know crap when it comes to history, and it looks like Chang probably didn’t know the answer either, because he phoned his friend Mina Kimes, an ESPN journalist, who pushed him to the correct answer of Benjamin Harrison.

I went to high school with someone who competed on the show, and flamed out spectacularly. It sounds like a really stressful thing to participate in, with all that money on the line and the mental pressure in your face. (Fortunately for Justin, they invited him back and he won some more money.) But Chang kept his cool, and his winnings are going straight to a lot of people who really need the help right about now.