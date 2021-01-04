Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba launches wine to drink while you straighten your bangs

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional performing at the MySpace.com 2nd Anniversary Concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, 2005 Photo : Chris Weeks/WireImage ( Getty Images )

They say that if you put on a pair of checkered Vans, turn off your bathroom light, and spin around three times, you’ll be able to hear the woeful cry of mid-2000s emo teens. And if you listen closely, you just might hear notes of Dashboard Confessional’s “Screaming Infidelities” in the background. If that experience drives you to drink, I’ve got great news: Dashboard Confessional’s own Chris Carrabba is serving as a partner, investor, and emo ambassador for Canvino, a new “bottle-quality canned wine.”



Advertisement

“It’s almost impossible to share a truly exceptional bottle of wine at a concert due to glass restrictions, so I sought out how I could combine music and wine in a more accessible fashion,” Carrabba said in a press release. That’s why the emo frontman teamed up with California vintner Susy Vasquez, the industry mind behind Canvin o’s five varietals: cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, rosé, pinot noir, and chardonnay.

From the looks of it, the wine brand is really leaning into the whole emo thing. Even the can’s splashy design is inspired by Carrabba’s tattoo sleeves. “It’s been a dream collaboration for us, because our two brands really aligned on what’s important from the get-go,” Canvino co-founder Sam Saunders said in the release. “We put as much artistry into the can as Chris does his music.” If the wine truly tastes like Dashboard Confessional feels, things are about to get deeply dramatic in my Chicago apartment. Quick—hand me my fingerless gloves.