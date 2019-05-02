Photo: Dairy Queen

Oooooh, flights! The indecisive customer’s dream at brewery taprooms and wine bars is now available at Dairy Queen, which has rolled out a flight of miniature Blizzards this month. Until the end of May, customers can mix-and-match three mini Blizzard cups in classic or new flavors, which include Caramel Cannonball and Brownie Dough. There’s no suggested retail price listed, but we’ll update this story with that information should we hear back from DQ. One thing that is spelled out in the announcement: As always, if the Blizzards aren’t thick enough to be served upside-down, they’re free.

In a press release, DQ also lays out other new summer menu items, though none has the panache and sophistication of the Blizzard flights, in my opinion. New Cupfections are layered sundaes that mimic other desserts. The Brownie and Oreo Cupfection tops soft-serve with an entire Triple Chocolate Brownie, Oreo Cookie pieces, chocolate sauce and marshmallow fluff. The Summer Berry Cake Cupfection tops soft-serve with vanilla cake, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, “choco chunks” and whipped topping.

Also new this summer is a cone that has our nostalgia receptors firing on all cylinders: A Dreamsicle dip/shell. It works like a chocolate shell, but the Dreamsicle dip is orange- and vanilla-flavored and “vibrantly colored.” Expect to see both flights and neon orange cones all over Instagram this month.