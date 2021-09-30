Make no mistake: I love Culver’s. I will happily extoll its Midwestern sensibilities, from its ButterBurgers to its excellent fried fish sandwich. Hell, a New Yorker documented his visit to the Wisconsin-based chain and loved it just as much as any of us. Unlike a lot of irreverent fast food chains, however, Culver’s isn’t particularly known for being terribly cheeky on social media.

But then, on April 1 of this year, Culver’s did do a little April Fools’ Day pranking with this tweet:

The restaurant posted a photo of an item that was clearly a joke. It was simply a photoshopped image of a single giant fried cheese curd nestled in a bun, dubbed “THE CURDERBURGER.” I’m generally not into culinary delights that rhyme with “murder,” but in this case, I’ll let a giant cheese disc kill me any day.

Culver’s already sells baskets of fried cheese curds, little breaded nuggets of dairy delight, but they have certainly never sold one as a giant puck that can be plunked onto a sandwich. Until October 15, 2021, that is. Because that’s National Cheese Curd Day, and that’s when the Culver’s CurderBurger becomes a reality.

Except this version isn’t just going to be a single giant cheddar cheese curd on a bun by itself, as the initial April Fools’ joke depicted. The big fried cheese puck will sit on top of a Deluxe ButterBurger (which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo), and basically what I’m saying right now is that I died reading the good news.

You’re going to have to move quickly: per a press release sent to The Takeout, the Culver’s CurderBurger is going to be available for one day only, October 15. Plus, there will only be a limited supply of the specialty burgers. It’s awesome that Culver’s is taking up the trend of putting giant discs of fried cheese on burgers. More of America’s restaurant chains ought to be doing this.