Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Cozy up in a tastefully ostentatious Flamin’ Hot Cheetos holiday sweater

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Flamin' Hot CheetosHolidaysHoliday Gifts
Save
A crowd of people jogging in ugly Christmas sweaters
Wouldn’t these joyful Netherlanders look divine in branded Cheetos apparel?
Image: Koen Van Weel (Getty Images)

As a knitter, I’ve well and truly had it with the ugly sweater discourse.

When donning a holiday sweater, there are rules one must follow. There is precedent. First, the sweater should be unique, preferably knitted by a maiden aunt. The sweater must be worn on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, so as not to offend the aforementioned aunt. Most importantly, the sweater should be impossibly itchy, featuring bunch of weird brownish zig-zags and maybe, like, a pom-pom.

Advertisement

But like all other good things in life, the traditional holiday sweater has morphed into something commercialized. Nay, something grotesque. Something that depicts Chester Cheetah hanging loose in front of a red wreath and a geometric flame pattern.

I am, of course, referring to the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos holiday sweater available through BoxLunch, an online pop culture merch destination. The cursed garment costs $59.90, or four interest-free payments of $15. (Dig, if you will, the idea of financing a sweater emblazoned with Chester Cheetah.)

Advertisement

It’s the latest in BoxLunch’s line of stoner food-inspired apparel. You can also get a Taco Bell holiday sweater that proclaims “Jingle Bells, Taco Shells” or a Maruchan Instant Lunch holiday sweater which, upon second glance, actually whips ass.

Am I just grinchy about holiday sweaters because I know the painstaking, knuckle-busting, eye-squinting work that goes into cranking out a traditional jumper? Maybe. Or maybe I’m just unfairly prejudiced toward people who stroll down the sidewalk in flashy threads that scream, “I am wearing this ironically to be a goober!”

G/O Media may get a commission
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee
$10 off Your First Bag of Coffee

Maybe I need to retire my knitting needles and get with the program. After all, brotherly love is what the holiday season is all about. But if I find a pair of Flamin’ Hot crew socks in my stocking, I’ll launch myself into space.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

McDonald’s is so bad at McFlurries that it has formed a McFlurry task force

Jamaican jerk is a flavor, a method, and a national identity

Pour peanuts into Coca-Cola and call yourself a Southerner

Neither rain nor snow nor pandemic can stop Haven Brothers, America’s oldest food truck

DISCUSSION

pinkbunnyhat
Cheers Pink Ears!

Those sweaters are always made with the lowest quality acrylic yarn. Welcome to Itchyville!