Spotted cows spotted at Spotted Cow-brewing brewery

Photo : IDijkinga ( iStock )

Early yesterday morning in Wisconsin, a herd of 16 cows escaped their confines, wandering roughly a mile and a half just to mosey around a brewery parking lot. The brewery, as it so happens, is New Glarus Brewing, maker of the beloved cream ale Spotted Cow. Did we choose to cover this “news” entirely for the headline? You know we did.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke to an employee of the brewery, who called it “an interesting day” around New Glarus. The bovine brew-haha—my god, the story writes itself—reportedly occurred around 2:30 in the morning. After hanging around the parking lot for a bit, the cows were rounded up by a sheriff’s deputy and returned to their owner.

We’d like to personally thank these Holsteins for contributing to the creation of such a wonderful story. Your move, fat squirrels of Wisconsin.