Some people wondered if it wasn’t a marketing stunt, but a loosed cow—my favorite Shakespearean insult—crossing the road to get to Chick-fil-A was just a beautiful, beautiful coincidence. Footage shot in Noblesville, Indiana, on Sunday shows a white cow blocking traffic as it heads toward a shopping mall with a Chick-fil-A. The cow appears to be drooling, which is probably just a cow thing but is also [chef’s kiss] in terms of the “cows love Chick-fil-A” narrative. Now will someone edit this video and insert Benny Hill music?

According to Indiana news station WTHR, the cow escaped from a trailer the previous evening. Authorities were in pursuit of the bovine. Eventually, the cow was apprehended and returned to its owner, sans waffle fries.