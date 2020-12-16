Costco’s big, honkin’ tiramisu is on sale in limited locations

Photo : DEA / G.LOSITO / Contributor ( Getty Images )

There are many days I wish I had a Costco membership. Most of those days I wish I had a membership are when I really want a rotisserie chicken (the ones I’ve shared with friends were unbelievably good) or a $1.50 hot dog. I can’t get behind those chicken bakes, however.

But we’re just a two person household on a limited budget, so I’m more or less constrained to Aldi and local supermarket sales stuff. Still, Costco, you’re not making it any less tempting when you do things like selling more than two pounds of tiramisu for $13.99 through Christmas Eve (according to Yahoo!).

I would like to go see this in person, but I’ll live vicariously through sites that taunt me. Like, here’s a damn three-pound red velvet cake from Junior’s that’s making me jealous again. Further research reveals that there are even Instagram accounts that are dedicated to finding cool things at Costco that are relative deals compared to standard bulk prices, like this one:

Thirteen dollars (okay, $12.99) is an excellent price for five vanilla beans. I love it. I hate it. But then of course, there’s the constant crowds. A wonderful friend of mine told me her secret to shopping at Costco to avoid the masses, and it’s to visit at 6:45 p.m. on a Friday night. But again, I’ll have to take her word for it. Take a lot of photos of giant bounties of toilet paper, beef tenderloin, along with pallets upon pallets of pickles and energy drinks for me, please. Tell me all about your weird finds, like ceiling-mounted video projectors that sprinkle champagne all over you for the low, low, price of $34.99. Okay, I made that last one up. I think.