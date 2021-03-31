Another day, another food recall: this time, it’s metallic salmon burgers

Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

It seems some Jagged Metal Krusty-Os have once again weaseled their way into the food supply chain, this time setting their sights on the Trident Seafoods Corporation, which has issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of Pacific Salmon Burgers that was shipped to Costcos around the country.

According to the public notice posted on the FDA website, the recall applies to three-pound boxes of Pacific Salmon Burgers marked Lot Number GC101431, with a “best by” date of January 12, 2023. If you have these burgers in your freezer you should not eat them, even if you have been double- or triple-dog dared. While Trident Seafoods Corporation has issued this recall out of an abundance of caution and there has yet to be a single report of illness or injury from these potentially-metallic salmon burgers, it’s best not to tempt fate. Instead, bring the salmon burgers back to Costco for a full refund, and while you’re there, you may as well pick up a few rotisserie chickens, a five-pound sack of frozen jalapeno poppers, a six-pack of bedazzled staplers, 72 rolls of toilet paper, and maybe some whimsical spring-themed home decor, just for a lark.

If the official recall notice isn’t enough for you, and you want a real, live human being to answer you salmon burger-related questions, you can contact Trident’s Consumer Affairs Team at 1-866-413-4749, or email the company at consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com. And please remember to be nice, because the customer service team did not put the metal in the salmon burgers, and they are not looking forward to cleaning up this mess.