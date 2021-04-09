Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

Exciting news everyone: Costco plans to start reopening its food courts! Now you can hang around the store and munch on a $1.50 hot dog and look at all the piles and piles of stuff until your eye snags on a multipack of eye shadows or a $10 pair of sweatpants that you simply must own, because, after all, you just got lunch for $1.50. (Note: this has never, ever happened to me. I have also never been fascinated by the coffin displays. Costco: for everything you need in life and in death!)



The $1.50 hot dog/soda combo never went away, but last year at the start of the pandemic, Costco made it takeout-only. Now, CNN Business reports, the chain is starting to reintroduce outdoor seating areas, and also ice cream, smoothies, and churros. And as more states begin relaxing their indoor dining rules, indoor food courts will start coming back as well. Huzzah! Great days are ahead.

“The food courts work. They’re one of the things we’re known for,” Costco’s CFO, Richard Galanti, told CNN. “We’re pleased that they’re coming back.”

In other exciting Costco news, food samples will also be returning. Galanti said the chain plans to bring back cooked food samples, things like breakfast sandwiches, noodles, and meatballs. Now you can eat to console yourself over the impending toilet paper shortage.