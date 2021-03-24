Costco goes H.A.M. on a ham feast for Easter

Thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, some lucky vaccinated people will be able to spend Easter with real live human beings. Even if you don’t observe Easter the ability to socialize in small groups is something to celebrate, and there’s three words that are synonymous with celebrations: SPIRAL. SLICED. HAM. Hell, even if you’re still waiting on your vaccine, you should still get yourself an Easter ham to celebrate all the ham-filled days to come.
If you’re worried your entertaining chops may have gotten rusty over the past year, you may want to hand the cooking duties over to Costco, which is offering a ham feast for eight for the low low price of $74.99, which includes shipping. For less than $10 a person, all this can be yours:
- One fully cooked 8 1/2-pound spiral-sliced bone-in ham, naturally hickory-smoked, cured, and finished with a touch of brown sugar.
- Two pounds of garlic-roasted baby potatoes
- Enough Southern-Style Biscuit Dough for 18 biscuits
- A 36-ounce bag of frozen corn
- Three microwaveable bags of green beans
- One 10-inch apple pie and a tub of vanilla ice cream
The best part of this whole deal may very well be the ham bone, which is the sort of gift that keeps on giving long after your guests are gone. Once you’re done picking it clean to
eat with your bare hands while standing in front of the fridge at 3 a.m. use in recipes, throw that bad boy into the freezer and pull it out the next time you’re making beans, greens, or hot ham water. Even if it’s not a holiday, it’s always time for ham.
