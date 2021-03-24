Costco goes H.A.M. on a ham feast for Easter

Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

Thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, some lucky vaccinated people will be able to spend Easter with real live human beings. Even if you don’t observe Easter the ability to socialize in small groups is something to celebrate, and there’s three words that are synonymous with celebrations: SPIRAL. SLICED. HAM. Hell, even if you’re still waiting on your vaccine, you should still get yourself an Easter ham to celebrate all the ham-filled days to come.



If you’re worried your entertaining chops may have gotten rusty over the past year, you may want to hand the cooking duties over to Costco, which is offering a ham feast for eight for the low low price of $74.99, which includes shipping. For less than $10 a person, all this can be yours:

One fully cooked 8 1/2-pound spiral-sliced bone-in ham , naturally hickory-smoked, cured, and finished with a touch of brown sugar.

, naturally hickory-smoked, cured, and finished with a touch of brown sugar. Two pounds of garlic-roasted baby potatoes

Enough Southern-Style Biscuit Dough for 18 biscuits

for 18 biscuits A 36-ounce bag of frozen corn

Three microwaveable bags of green beans

One 10-inch apple pie and a tub of vanilla ice cream