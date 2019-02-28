Photo: Ben Gabbe / Stringer (Getty Images)

Oh, no. Oh, Senator.

This morning, New Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker appeared on the Buzzfeed live morning show AM2DM, which streams on Twitter. The appearance was tied his re-introduction of the Marijuana Justice act, legislation which would legalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge the criminal records of those charged with its use or possession. That’s the bulk of the conversation, which also goes into Booker’s vices, or lack thereof. “Carbohydrates” and Ben & Jerry’s. Not alcohol.

Did y’all know Cory Booker doesn’t drink? I did not. He says he’s never smoked or ingested marijuana, is vegan (per a VegNews interview, his last non-vegan meal was Election Day, 2014), and does not consume alcohol. That may somewhat excuse the following:

He also has “no idea” what’s in a Manhattan (“Maybe rum? Vodka?”) and said that while his dad used to drink Long Island Iced Teas, he has no idea what’s in one “except iced tea.” Important note: Iced tea is not an ingredient used to make a Long Island Iced Tea.

All in all, not a strong showing from the Senator, but at least it gave him a chance to tell the world that his favorite karaoke song is “Tequila,” which consists of one word repeated over and over again, and somehow manages to be too long for karaoke even though it clocks in at just over two minutes.

Someone get this man a mocktail or two. You can watch the full interview below (starts at around the 10-minute mark).