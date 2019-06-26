Screenshot: CodigoWeb (YouTube)

As the arguments against single-use plastics continue to build, a rapidly growing number of corporations are looking for ways to retool their packaging. And while a higher level of nuance is sometimes necessary when considering how to best approach these changes, it’s allowing for more creative methods of packaging and disposal of certain products.

For Corona, which has already tried to do away with the traditional plastic rings on its six-packs, proper can disposal can also be fun, in addition to environmentally friendly. That’s the impression we’re getting from their new stackable cans, at least:

The Mexican lager’s new “Fit Packs” include lockable teeth at the top and bottom of each can, allowing drinkers to snap their beers together LEGO-style. In a Q&A with ad agency Leo Burnett, Corona’s chief compliance officer Federico Russi describes their function: “We designed a stackable system that screws up to 10 cans together, using only their own design, without the need for any additional material.” Not only do they eliminate the need for six-pack rings, but they also allow you to carry around a giant Corona baton and declare yourself the Viceroy of Beers, if so inclined.

Right now, the “Fit Packs” are only available in Mexico, but the company has eventual plans for global expansion. Drinkers and novel packaging enthusiasts, rejoice. Anything that stops turtles from getting stuck in those six-pack rings is a net positive. Plus, when even MillerCoors is looking to cut down on its ecological footprint with biodegradable can rings, it’s clear that the tide is finally beginning to turn against throwaway plastics.

Also, you just know that somebody’s going to try stacking dozens of these sooner or later, just to see what happens.