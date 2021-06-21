Photo : Coors

It feels like every single major food and beverage corporation has jumped on the swag train, and why shouldn’t they? Not only are these multi-billion-dollar companies getting free advertising—they’re convincing their loyal customers to pay for the privilege.

Advertisement

On paper this should be the sort of racket that drives our raging capitalist society even further into an abyss of cynicism, but honestly, how are we, the people, supposed to resist the clever likes of White Castle–themed PUMAS or Cheetos-branded adult onesies? And this corporate swag isn’t just intended to make us look good. Some of them are also interested in making our lives easier and more efficient, or at least 10% more ridiculous.

The newest example of this genre is Coors Light’s “Hold My Coors” merch collection, full of products that will hold your beer for you, thus freeing your hands to do any number of other hand-centric activities. There are six items in the collection:

The entire collection can be found over at www.Shop.CoorsLight.com. Do any of these items have the potential to fill a swag-shaped hole in your life? Let us know if you plan on purchasing any of these, either for yourself or a loved one.