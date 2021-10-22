Imagine sailing the high seas in a giant garden. A company called 3deluxe just unveiled a concept for a super yacht that includes plans for an enormous greenhouse and vegetable garden. Future passengers would be able to grow their own produce and catch fresh fish while aboard.

Advertisement

This floating eco-friendly utopia also features solar panels to power the seawater desalination system to help water the plants and a hydrogen fuel cell system and electric propulsion for smooth, CO2 emission-free sailing, according to Robb Report. Right from the roots, the super yacht concept might change industry standards as 3deluxe hopes to use materials supplied by steel and aluminum manufacturers in Norway and Germany, who use renewable energy throughout production to reduce emissions.

So if you’re lucky enough to be a passenger on Poison Ivy’s dream boat, you could essentially be completely self-sustaining and zero waste by growing and catching all your food. I do not have a green thumb at all. To give one example, a few months back I bought two small plants. I specifically asked the person at the plant store for something very low maintenance for beginners. I took these little babies home and within a week they shriveled up and died. Poor things never had a chance. But I will say this super yacht gives me a little hope that one day I could vacation and enjoy personally grown produce at the same time.

On top of the environmentally responsible build of this super yacht, the whole aesthetic is futuristic with very “walk through the rainforest” vibes. The open floor plan leaves room for lots of exploring and taking in the views. I can already see the vines hanging down everywhere you walk. It’s only a concept at this point but for some reason, I can’t get the image of floating around in a huge salad out of my head.