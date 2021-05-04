Pleasure-crazed skunk found with Chick-fil-A milkshake cup stuck on head

Photo : Arterra / Contributor ( Getty Images )

In the beginning, there was Pizza Rat. Then we had Pizza Squirrel. A little later, Steak Ravens came along. And now, readers, we have Milkshake Skunk. This is not to be confused with Milkshake Duck, a reference to problematic viral social media stars. This is, quite simply, an unfortunate skunk who stuck his head too far into a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup and had to be rescued. It’s the latest in a long line of wild animals who simply can’t resist human snacks.

News station FOX5 DC reported that a Colorado police officer found the troubled skunk last week, wandering around with the milkshake cup stuck firmly on its head. The Arvada, Colorado, Police Department tweeted a video of the smelly guy walking around blindly in a muddy field. Lucky for the skunk, one of the officers had a litter picker on hand.

The officer plucked the cup from the skunk’s head, allowing the critter to go about its day with the sweet memory of milkshake remnants dancing in its little skunk head. The skunk scampered away unharmed, and the officer tossed the cup. “The Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush,” Arvada police wrote on Twitter. It remains unclear how or where the skunk found the cup, but this is a great reminder that littering isn’t just unsightly—it can also ruin a skunk’s otherwise lovely afternoon. If you need a reason to get up and toss your trash, just do it for the skunks.