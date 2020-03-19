Join us on a virtual road trip to find the best college creameries in America

Photo : petrenkod ( iStock )

Every college town has its secrets—the bars that overlook obviously fake IDs, the open mic nights that don’t totally suck, the off-campus housing with the most lenient landlords. But the consistently best kept secret of some college towns, specifically the ones with agriculture schools, is right on campus: the college creamery. From Cornell to Washington State, and at many points in between, ag and food science schools have stores that sell the delicious results of their class projects. The hyper-local wares often are available at reasonable prices, making the campus creamery a favorite among students, alumni, and locals in the know.



Hop in the car and take a cross-country road trip with The Takeout as we sample the wares offered at some of the country’s best college creameries. You won’t need a student ID or an in-state driver’s license to savor these havens of dairy-based goodness.