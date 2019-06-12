Screenshot: d0nkeyshines (YouTube)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Show of hands: Who loves The Curiosity Show, an educational Australian kids TV show produced in the ’70s and ’80s? Just me? Okay, but you’re missing out.

The show—clips of which are preserved on YouTube—was a mix of DIY science experiments, magic tricks, and setting off a fish tank full of mouse traps with Ping-Pong balls. Great stuff. It won awards.

Above is a typical Curiosity Show segment in which a simple puzzle involving three coins explains Newton’s Cradle, or conservation of momentum. I’ll definitely file this one away next time I need to entertain a child for 5 minutes.