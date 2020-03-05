This edible spoon made of Cinnamon Toast Crunch gives us hope for an edible bowl, table, house

Photo : Coffee Mate

We’re all experiencing that pre-holiday season panic, knowing that we’re only two days from National Cereal Day and still have so much planing to do. What am I going to wear? Do I have enough bowls to celebrate with? And what about my spoons? Are my spoons festive enough? Probably not. Maybe I should enter Coffee mate’s new sweepstakes on Twitter for the chance to win a spoon made out of cereal?

Coffee mate’s sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 8, which means none of the lucky winners will have spoons in time for National Cereal Day, but they might arrive by May 13, which is both National Apple Pie Day and International Hummus Day. One of those might pair well with your new festive spoon.