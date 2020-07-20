Cocaine-stuffed coffee beans seized by Italian police

The cocaine-filled coffee beans seized by Italian authorities. Screenshot : Guardia di Finanza ( Fair Use

There’s lots of creative ways to smuggle cocaine into a country if you try hard enough. Case in point: these cocaine-filled coffee beans (seen above) that Italian authorities seized at Milan’s Malpensa airport. How did police even think to look inside the beans in the first place? Because while Colombian exporters were clever enough to come up with a hiding place that we all have to admit is a pretty damn impressive, they were not clever enough to come up with a decent fake name to ship the package to.

According to TMZ, the police said their suspicions were aroused when someone noticed the package was addressed to Santino D’Antonio, which just so happens to be the name of the mafia boss in John Wick: Chapter 2. After releasing the cocaine hounds upon the 5-lb. package, customs officials vivisected the cargo, finding 150 grams of coke divvied up between 500 individual coffee beans. Check out the video below released by the Guardia di Finanza (a militarized police force under Italy’s Minister of Economy and Finance), in which individual coffee beans are cut open to reveal their powdery contents:

Though the name on the package was fake, the address was very real, allowing cops to easily apprehend the man who tried to collect it at a tobacco shop in Florence. Police did not release the real name of “Santino D’Antonio,” but I most certainly have my suspicions.