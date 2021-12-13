Between last month’s Kool-Aid recall and today’s recall news surrounding Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, and Sprite, it’s a bad time to be a drinks manufacturer. Food Safety Network reports that two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements cover popular products including Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola—all of which may contain “foreign substances” like metal.

Advertisement

First, let’s review the Minute Maid recall. Per Food Safety Network, up to 7,000 cases of affected products were sold in eight states: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey. The recall encompasses the following Minute Maid flavors:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454

In case you missed it, Coca-Cola also issued a recall on Coca-Cola and Sprite cans late last month after cans were contaminated with “an undisclosed foreign matter.” (Human flesh? Just a wild guess.) The following products are included in the recall, according to a statement from the Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity issued on November 24:

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola sold the recalled cans of Coke and Sprite across various southeastern states and, while they’ve been removed from store shelves, they could still be hanging out in your fridge. First, make sure to check the date codes on any affected products in your home. (Those codes are usually located on the bottom of the can.) Finally, if you find one of the affected date codes, make sure to either toss the product or return it to the store for a refund.