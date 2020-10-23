Clear your sinuses with Smirnoff's Spicy Tamarind vodka

Image : Boston Globe ( Getty Images )

Brother Smirnoff comes bearing good tidings for those of us who rock a constant post-nasal drip from late September to May. According to a press release, the vodka brand is expanding its Spicy Tamarind flavor to more than 15 U.S. markets.

Advertisement

First launched in 2017, the sweet, tangy sipper boasts “an authentic combination of sweet tamarind flavor with notes of spicy Mexican chilies and lime.” Smirnoff notes that it’s best enjoyed as a cocktail additive or as a chilled shot. Down the hatch, baby.

According to the release, the expansion is tied to Día De Muertos. (In case you need a reminder, Día De Muertos is NOT a Mexican version of Halloween.) To mark the occasion, Smirnoff is partnering with Chicano Eats Cookbook Author Esteban Castillo and Mixologist Karina Martinez, both of whom have dished out some very intriguing recipes including a roasted butternut squash queso fundido that I’ll be eating by the fistful this weekend.

Advertisement

One quibble: The release notes that tamarind is “becoming an iconic flavor” in Mexico. In reality, the pucker-inducing fruit has been a Mexican staple since the Manila galleons brought it to the country in the sixteenth century. Something to think about before you get blitzed on Carajillo Chocolate Highballs (another recipe in Martinez’s Smirnoff roundup).

Oh, and the bottle glows under blacklight, which is great news for me as I convert my home office into a happening rave spot with my beagle spinning the ones and twos. To create your own robust at-home rave scene—or simply clear your sinuses—you can check the Smirnoff website to see if Spicy Tamarind vodka is sold near you.