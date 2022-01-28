As blizzards blanket the Midwest and nor’easters rain hell on the Northeast, nothing’s better than a heavy stew or a meaty braise. Don’t get us wrong—we’re firmly in favor of both stews and braises. But it’s also our duty to remind you that, even as you languish by the space heater, it’s the most magical time of the year at your local supermarket: citrus season. Right now, the produce section is stocked with the year’s best grapefruits, oranges, lemons, and limes, and it’s time to take advantage of the bounty. Our favorite citrus recipes will brighten up the dog days of winter, give you a much-needed burst of Vitamin C, and change up your cooking routine.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.