ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is doing ridiculously well during the pandemic

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Filed to:free food
free foodCerealbreakfast cereal
Save
Illustration for article titled Cinnamon Toast Crunch is doing ridiculously well during the pandemic
Photo: effrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

We’ve received word of a website you just might want to visit. It’s FreeCTC.com. Though this URL might sound like some sort of shady credit score reporting service, “CTC” in fact stands for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, everyone’s favorite breakfast cereal whether they’re willing to admit it or not. And “Free CTC” refers to the fact that, throughout the month of September, the brand is giving away 1 million boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch—a promotion made possible by the fact that just about everyone is buying tons of breakfast cereal during the pandemic, and General Mills is cleaning up.

Advertisement

Technically, this “free” Cinnamon Toast Crunch giveaway is a rebate program. You buy a box of the cereal, upload your receipt, and receive a reward code good for the amount you paid, redeemable as either a Venmo or snail mail payment. The fine print says the rebate will refund up to $6.50 excluding tax, and I sincerely hope none of you are paying more than that for a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch—though if you are, I can’t say I don’t understand you. There’s nothing quite like it.

What’s interesting is that this giveaway is the result of a crazy good Q4 for Cinnamon Toast Crunch parent company General Mills. From March to May of this year, the company’s cereal sales grew 26% in the U.S. “Families are eating cereal now more than ever,” reads a press release on the giveaway, and while there’s no actual mention of a global crisis that’s keeping us inside and seeking the most comforting foods imaginable, that’s definitely the subtext. Can you think of any other reason for marketing emails to include the phrase “now more than ever” in the year 2020?

Advertisement

As for the growth of Cinnamon Toast Crunch specifically, the press release notes that “the brand is on fire.” A dessert classified as breakfast is certainly a perfect fit for the national moment, and it’s hard to say no to free food. (Seriously, though, does anyone actually call it CTC?)

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

I love natto, and if you think it’s disgusting, I don’t care anymore

One (and only one) nice thing about COVID: It may be reducing food waste

Baumkuchen takes three hours to make, and it’s worth every single minute

Order Flaviar’s whiskey advent calendar now, because it’s probably about to sell out

DISCUSSION