Last Call: How much have you spent on your favorite snack food?

Photo : Andrew Burton ( Getty Images )

In a shocking expose, the New York Post revealed on Sunday that New York Senator Chuck Schumer had, between 2012 and 2016, spent $8,638.85 on Junior’s cheesecake for political purposes. The information comes from FEC filings, so it’s legit.



In a press conference (broadcast by CNN) Schumer proudly fessed up to his love of cheesecake, Junior’s in particular. “I give them as gifts,” he said. “I use them for bets, you know when someone wants to bet something, you know for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing. So I say to the New York Post and others, guilty as charged. I love Junior’s cheesecake. It’s the best cheesecake in the world.” He concluded the presser by distributing miniature cheesecakes to reporters.

A plain Junior’s cheesecake goes for $43.95 these days. The Post calculated that Schumer purchased approximately 196 cheesecakes. These things do have a way of adding up. I’ve never had a reason to add up the lifetime cost of some of my food addictions—like, say, doughnuts. The number would probably shock me, but I can’t say I would feel honest regret. Has anyone else ever tried this experiment?

Schumer, by the way, has eased up on the cheesecake. Now he gives away books about the Capitol, which must really make people want to win bets against him.