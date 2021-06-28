Christina Clemons casually annihilates some hurdles Photo : Marco Mantovani ( Getty Images )

No one—no one—is representing the Stars and Stripes with more skill, charisma, or style than the women on the 2021 Olympic track and field team. Emphasis on the style. Unlike some athletes—swimmers, for example—track and field athletes have a fair amount of flexibility when it comes to accessorizing. And during this month’s track and field trials, two style icons emerged supreme: 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, who destroyed the 100 meter sprint while rocking long nails à la Flo-Jo, and 31-year-old Christina Clemons, who qualified in the 100-meter hurdles while wearing dangly earrings shaped like tiny Cool Ranch Doritos bags. Now, the fashion moment has landed Clemons a spot on a real-life bag of Cool Ranch Doritos.

The Columbus, Ohio, news outlet WCMH reported on the collab, explaining that Doritos reached out to Clemons for permission to put her picture on a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. (This is, in my opinion, much more exciting than landing a spot on a Wheaties box.) The bag’s caption reportedly reads “For those who keep it cool even when running for their dreams.” The brand added: “We’ll be cheering you on along with the millions of other fans you’ve inspired.” Clemons also shared a photo of the custom-made bag on Twitter, writing “Just call me Cool Ranch Clemons; thank you Doritos, this is amazing!”

It is unclear whether the Clemons Dorito bags will be available in stores. Doritos did not respond when Yahoo! Sports reached out for comment, and Clemons was noncommittal: “As far as what’s going on from here, you all are just going to have to wait and see,” she said. “I had to give you guys a snippet.”

WCMH reports that Clemons, an Ohio State graduate, was an 11-time All-American and a 10-time Big Ten champion, including eight individual championships. Clemons also won two NCAA titles as a senior in 2012 in the 60-meter hurdles indoors and the 100-meter hurdles outdoors. Will Clemons bring her trusty Doritos along as Olympic fuel, or will we see another snack represented on her Olympic lobes? The world will be watching, Doritos in hand.

