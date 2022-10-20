White chocolate chips

White chocolate is, in fac t, chocolate. U nless it’s crap, it does have cocoa in it, usually cocoa butter rather than any cocoa solids . Bad white chocolate doesn’t have depth or flavor; it’s just flatly sugary-sweet. G ood white chocolate, on the other hand, is velvety and complex, and you can get a roasty flavor out of it when you bake it . People often hate white chocolate, and usually tha t’s because they’ve had cheap versions of the stuff . If you’re going to use white chocolate, it’s more important to invest in a quality product . Look for cocoa content of 20% or higher. While white chocolate chips are often mixed with milk, dark, or semi-sweet chips in recipes, proceed with caution: A friend once presented my daughter with a cookie like this and she yelled, “Why in the WORLD?” The combination is apparently not for everyone.