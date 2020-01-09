Welcome back to Earth our American heroes, 5 chocolate chip cookies

Photo : UMeimages ( iStock )

Five cookies have officially made their triumphant return to Earth! And with a special title: They were the first cookies to be baked in space, on the International Space Station. Move over, Buzz Aldrin, we’ve got new American heroes to worship.

Cookie dough was sent up to the ISS in early November, along with a specialized zero-gravity oven, to test whether baking in space is even possible. The cookies were baked, one at a time, in a special silicon pouch, designed to minimize the risk of crumb creation. Crumbs, apparently, have the potential to wreak absolute havoc on the ISS—they could float away and damage sensitive machinery. But there’s no report of that happening during this baking excursion. Instead, five crumb-free cookies were parachuted into the Pacific Ocean this week, along with 3,800 pounds of space gear.

Advertisement

The cookie dough was weirdly provided by DoubleTree, as in the hotel chain, which I only just learned bakes signature chocolate chip cookies. Iconic! Capitalism being what it is, this actually wasn’t the first sponsored content in space. In 2001, Pizza Hut sent a pie to space, where it was consumed by Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov. Pizza Hut paid the Russians $1 million for the stunt, and the Americans, under NASA’s strict rules, weren’t allowed a bite.

The cookies returned in a bundle with other space experiments, including eight mice that have been genetically engineered to have double the average muscle mass. You know how the saying goes: If you give a mouse a cookie, he’s going to want to totally roid out.