After achieving yogurt dominance, Chobani moves onto oat milk

The past two years have been an emotional roller coaster for many of the dairy-intolerant persuasion. First Americans discovered oat milk, an alternative milk that many (including myself and my allergic-to-milk husband) thought to be the greatest culinary innovation since sliced bread. It had attained a level of creaminess that no faux-milk had ever come close to; it didn’t just taste great—it felt like drinking rich, full fat dairy. Then, as everyone discovered how great oat milk tasted at the exact same time, it disappeared from store shelves as one single brand—Oatly—made up most of the oat milk market, and the supply just could not keep up with our insatiable demands.

Thankfully we have survived the ups and downs of 2019, and with the rest of the lactose-free pack throwing their creamy oat-y hats into the ring, the dairy department is no longer playing games with our hearts. Today it can be said that we have firmly entered the Golden Age of Oat Milk, as Chobani—which bills itself as “America’s number one Greek yogurt brand”—announced its biggest expansion ever: not just a new, readily available brand of oat milk but an entire platform of batch-made oat-based drinks and cultured oat blends (a.k.a. “oat yogurt”). They will be introduced in stores later this month.

The oat drinks will be made with organic oats and will be available in four classic flavors: Plain, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Plain Extra Creamy. The company says its “batch-fermented oat blends”, which we will be calling “oat yogurt” because that’s a much less ridiculous sounding name, will contain billions of probiotics, and are, too, available in four flavors—vanilla, strawberry vanilla (fancy!), blueberry pomegranate (fancier!), and peach mandarin (whoh, Nellie! that’s fancy!). There will also be three varieties in the “yogurt + crunchy stuff” category: Strawberry Granola Crunch, Blueberry Almond Crumble, and Peach Coconut Crunch. And starting next month, Chobani will be selling an Oat Drink Barista Blend that can be used in place of steamed milk in coffee drinks.